Basketball is alive and well in the Bay as the young stars of the court have shown out in full this season.
The U16 Batemans Bay Breakers have had a dyanamo sesaon in the Barrengarry Conference finishing the season with a record of 7-5 while holding down second place going into the finals rounds.
Coming off wins over Shoalhaven Gold and Merimbula in the final regualr season round, the young Breakers head into the semi final with momentum and they may need it as they come up against an evenly matched foe.
The Shoalhaven Black side are no slouches and actually sport the same record as the Breakers, only being seperated by total points scored.
The Breakers will have to put forth their most focused and well rounded game yet if they wish to come out on top of what will definitely be a very close match.
Alexander Makey has been a revelation for the Breakers this season and the leader of the team on the court.
The youngster averaged almost 19 points per game, the highlight of which coming in a 34 point performance against Merimubula earlier this season.
Marley Wilson has also been rock solid for the Breakers averaging 13 points per game and being the perfect runnng mate next to Makey.
The great thing about this Breakers team though is that everyone gets involved in the action, with everyone's contributions as a whole guiding Batemans Bay to the strong season they've had.
The team will have to contain Shoalhaven Black's well rounded offense with a stout defense this weekend, with special focus on opponents Mitchell Exton and Alexander Field.
First seed Illawarra (11-0) will take on fourth place Merimbula (5-4) in the other match of the day.
The game tips off at 8am this weekend at Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
