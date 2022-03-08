newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Batemans Bay Breakers were in fine form over the weekend with a dominating weekend of basketball which sees them shoot up the standings in the U16s Barrengarry Conference. The team of young ballers took home the victory in all three of their games showcasing their skills along with their team chemistry which appears to have developed quickly. READ MORE: The Breakers narrowly won their first match-up of the day against the Shoalhaven Tigers Black, 40-36. The team managed to pull off the victory off the back of strong performances by Marley Wilson and Alexander Makey who scored 12 points and 14 points respectively. The tight game seemed to increase the focus of the boys as they headed into their next match prepared to play hard. They comfortably beat the Wollindilly Razorbacks by eight points, 44-36 off the back of another great performance by Alexander Makey who scored a strong 18 points to lead the charge. However, It was a full team effort with Marley Wilson and Alexander Makey both chipping in nine points each. As the boys rounded into the final match of the day against the Shoalhaven Tigers Gold, they looked more warmed up then ever. The team's stifling defence was on full display in their final matchup, holding Shoalhaven to only 25 as they won the game by 17. It was Wilson's turn to showcase his elite skills on the court with his own 18 point game where the young baller seemed to be in full control. His right-hand man of the weekend Makey scored a strong 10 backing up his own fantastic campaign on the day and Tom Carn had his best game of the weekend scoring eight. Breakers Coach Dudley Sorrensen was more than pleased with his teams turnaround from the week prior. "During the first round our team had a few defensive lapses which we worked on at training. The team certainly improved in that area when we were able to turn what was a 2 point loss in the first round into a four point win,"he said. Coach Sorrensen said the boys still need to work on their finishing around the basketball but was impressed by the teams overall effort. "The boys teamwork certainly improved this round and hopefully we can build on that the rest of the season," he said. The community congratulates the boys and is keen to see what the rest of the season has in store for them. The Batemans Bay Breakers now sit in tied second place with Shoalhaven Gold at a record of 4-2. Illawarra continues its dominant start to the season sitting in first place at 6-0.

