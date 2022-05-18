What's on in the Eurobodalla this week

If you're a savvy businessperson with a bright idea, iAccelerate could be just the ticket to turn your clever concept into a reality. Experts will be on hand to test out local business ideas, and use their own experience to help grow them into successful projects or businesses. University of Wollongong is hosting its third and final business innovation workshop this Friday (May 20), from 9.30am to 11am. This workshop will be run virtually via Zoom - for more info, contact: rmcguire@uow.edu.au