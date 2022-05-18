What's on in the Eurobodalla this week

Brainy Bunch
Trivia with Quota Club
After a two year hiatus, Quota Club Narooma's trivia fundraiser is back! Get your team of eight together for a night to test your knowledge and scratch that competitive itch. Entry is $10 per person, which includes a light supper; funds raised from trivia will go directly to Narooma VRA Rescue. Jump on board this Friday, May 20 at Club Narooma. To book a table, contact Barb McCabe of Quota Club Narooma.
Photo Club
Volunteers week exhibition
Eurobodalla Photographic Club is marking volunteers week by opening a stunning exhibition of portraits. It highlights some of the Eurobodalla's valuable volunteers, who lend a hand on bushfire recovery teams, in the youth café, with their local hospital auxiliary, and more. Learn more about these dedicated people when the exhibition opens this Thursday (May 19) at Malua Bay Bowling Club.
Family Picnic
Celebrating families week
Pack a picnic, bring the little ones, and join with your community in celebration of families week. Enjoy a morning of crafts, stories and meet special guest Jo Steel, who will be hosting 'Ukubebe', a music and movement class designed for babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Happening this Friday (May 20) at Moruya Riverside Park, from 10am to 12pm. RSVP today by calling Eurobodalla Shire Council.
i Accelerate
Business innovation workshop
If you're a savvy businessperson with a bright idea, iAccelerate could be just the ticket to turn your clever concept into a reality. Experts will be on hand to test out local business ideas, and use their own experience to help grow them into successful projects or businesses. University of Wollongong is hosting its third and final business innovation workshop this Friday (May 20), from 9.30am to 11am. This workshop will be run virtually via Zoom - for more info, contact: rmcguire@uow.edu.au
Community Convo
Palliative care and your loved ones
Join the conversation about palliative care and how it can support the people you love. The first in a series of three workshops on understanding palliative care, locally available supports, and how to create comfort for your loved one. This is an important workshop for carers and family members of people with life limiting illness. Presenting on Tuesday (May 24) at the Mechanics Institute, Moruya. Register your attendance online with Eurobodalla Shire Council
Eurobodalla Chat
Councillor Catch-up
Your elected representatives are getting out and about, to talk about the issues which matter to your community. The next Eurobodalla Shire councillor catch-up is coming up in Narooma this month. Have an informal chat with your councillors - simply turn up at any time between 9am and 11am. Wednesday (May 25) at Ken Rose Park.
Gang-Gang Project
Conservation information session
Get hands-on in wildlife conservation, by learning how to make your garden a safe haven for the endangered Gang-Gang Cockatoo. A new project trialling nesting tubes - or cockatubes - in the Eurobodalla will see if they are useful for protecting the birds, which are endangered due to habitat loss. Learn a little bit about the rare Gang-Gang Cockatoo and this new project with conservation scientist Dr Susan Rhind and Council's environment team. An information session is happening on Wednesday (March 25) at the Broulee Public School Hall, from 7pm to 8pm
Coming Up
National Sorry Day walk
March in unity to recognise Australia's traditional owners and pay respect to the Stolen Generation. Eurobodalla Aboriginal Boys to Men Group is holding a National Sorry Day bridge walk in Batemans Bay on Thursday, May 26. Join the community at Korners Park in North Batemans Bay; begin with the walk and stay for a free morning tea and barbecue on the Clyde River foreshore. Starting at 10am - this event is part of Reconciliation Week.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
