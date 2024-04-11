Eurobodalla Community Noticeboard: Free school holiday tennis clinics

If it is homemade, handmade or homegrown, chances are you will find it at the Dalmeny Community Market. Held on the second Sunday every month the market is packed with goods that have been made with love. For those feeling peckish, pick up a bacon and egg or sausage sandwich from the Lions' BBQ trailer or indulge in a Devonshire tea with fresh scones, jam and cream, accompanied by a refreshing cup of tea or barista coffee. The market often has entertainment and ukulele group The Wahines will be playing at the market on Sunday, February 11. The market runs from 9am to 1pm. It is held at the Dalmeny Community Hall in Mort Street, next to the Rural Fire Service station. For inquiries about sites contact Mr Fahey on 0414 419 986 or Ricci on 0447 621 560.