Eurobodalla Community Noticeboard: Free school holiday tennis clinics


Next Generation Tennis are a hosting kids FREE tennis clinics in the first week of the upcoming school holidays.
Open to ages 4-17, this is an opportunity for young tennis players to develop new skills, meet new friends and have fun in a safe environment. The morning will also include multi-sport games and activities, fitness drills, technique improvement, prizes and a BBQ lunch.
The clinics welcome all abilities and will be held at the Batemans Bay tennis complex April 15-16, 9am - 12pm daily. Bookings cam be made with Richard Sellick 0414 753 941 or Geordie McEvoy 0402 278 184
Endorsed by the Weetbix AO holiday programs initiative supported by Tennis Australia.
Just in time for the school holidays, Mogo Wildlife Park have announced Kids Go Free April.
With so much pressure on mums and dads lately, Mogo Wildlife Park wants to help you and your family create lasting memories and make huge savings at the same time.
Come and celebrate family and nature this April at Mogo Wildlife Park and SAVE - up to two kids can visit absolutely free with every paying adult!
It's the perfect time to all hop in the car and encounter some of Australia's most beloved animals. Meet Kaius the Baby Western Lowlands Gorilla, giraffes, red pandas, meerkats and more!
What's more, the whole family can learn about our incredible animals from our knowledgeable zookeepers in our daily keeper talks, and hand-feed kangaroos, camels, ostriches and deer.
For bookings visit the Mogo Wildlife Park website.
Currents Battle of the Bands is an annual youth music competition between the five local high schools. It has been running of almost 20 years.
Hosted and planned by the Eurobodalla Youth Committee along with the council's youth team, the event is an epic celebration of youth, live music and culture.
This year eight solo acts and bands will compete for the winning trophy, as well as runner up and special prizes for originality and stage presence.
Once the winner is announced, the tunes will continue at the hands of local youth DJ duo Swell Records.
The event showcases the wealth of our local musical talent and provides young people an incentive to get a band together, perform and play on bigger and bigger stages.
The free event includes food trucks, chill out spaces, games and more. Suitable for youth aged 12 and up. Saturday 13 April 2024, 4pm to 9pm, RSL Memorial Hall, Moruya. Tickets at Eventbrite.
Supported by Eurobodalla Shire Council and NSW Government.
Gorgeous Nova is looking for a home. Nova is a medium-size bull Arab mix with a sweet nature who will make someone a wonderful pet. This lovely girl has a remarkable calm temperament, even though she is under a year old. Nova is very strong and so is probably not suited to a home with very small children. She gets on well with other dogs and bonds quickly with humans.
We think she would do best ina home where she is the only dog and can soak up all the attention. She responds well to training and loves her walks.
This girl is an all-round sweetheart and is more than ready to settle into her forever home.
To meet Nova, please call Animal Welfare League Eurobodalla 0410 016 612.
The University of Third Age Batemans Bay invites interested members of the community to join them at the first of their Saturday Talks for 2024. Emeritus Bishop George Browning will talk about, then lead a discussion on, the ongoing crises in Israel and Palestine. This talk will be held on Saturday 20 April from 10 am to 12 noon at the Malua Bay Community Centre.
Bishop Browning has a deep understanding about the people and the history of the region and the pressures that have precipitated current events. He has thought hard about how a sustainable peace may yet be achieved.
If you would like to attend please contact Andrew Elek on elek@netspace.net.au or phone 0499 517 234. Entry is $2.
Animal Welfare League (AWL) Eurobodalla is desperate for cat carers. The organisation can't rehome needy animals without people who can foster them. If you're interested in becoming a carer, AWL will provide full support and there are no costs is involved. The rewarding role is also flexible with AWL, with the ability to get support from other carers if you become sick or travel.
Want to help out? Contact AWL Eurobodalla on 0410 016 612.
Community chaplain Reverend Karen Paull hosts monthly group walks in the Bodalla Anglican Church labyrinth on the fourth Tuesday of the month, 3-4pm. The group walks in silence with the opportunity to debrief afterwards. Reverend Paull and a team also host weekly Wellbeing Walks along the Narooma foreshore meeting at 10am on Tuesdays at the Rotary Park shelters. Both events are free. Please contact Reverend Paull on 0400299751 or KarenP@cruc.org.au for initial registration for either event.
PCYC Far South Coast is offering jiu-jitsu and pickleball every week at Narooma Leisure Centre. The jiu-jitsu is open to youth aged 12 years up and is held on Mondays 4.30-5.30pm. Pickleball is held on Sundays 10am-12pm and is open to people 18 years and over. Join up on the MeetUp app and PCYC Membership.
Seeking connection or doing it tough? A group of like-minded people host a free community picnic on the last Sunday of every month in Batemans Bay. The picnic is committed to diffusing social isolation by creating an inclusive environment to share meals, stories and foster new relationships. Bring along a plate of food, cutlery and crockery or simply come and enjoy meeting new people. The picnic is held at the Clyde Street BBQ area at 12.30pm. Learn more on 0448 455 153 or bbaycommpicnic@gmail.com.
If it is homemade, handmade or homegrown, chances are you will find it at the Dalmeny Community Market. Held on the second Sunday every month the market is packed with goods that have been made with love. For those feeling peckish, pick up a bacon and egg or sausage sandwich from the Lions' BBQ trailer or indulge in a Devonshire tea with fresh scones, jam and cream, accompanied by a refreshing cup of tea or barista coffee. The market often has entertainment and ukulele group The Wahines will be playing at the market on Sunday, February 11. The market runs from 9am to 1pm. It is held at the Dalmeny Community Hall in Mort Street, next to the Rural Fire Service station. For inquiries about sites contact Mr Fahey on 0414 419 986 or Ricci on 0447 621 560.
Be at the Bar Beach car park in Narooma at 6.4am on Sundays for a community run at 7am. Choose from two, five or 10-kilometre courses. Whether you walk, jog or run, this lovely community event is for everyone. After the run, unwind and connect over coffee at the Frothmobile. Get those running shoes on.
Headspace Batemans Bay host a junior and senior rainbow group for those aged 12 to 25 and identify as LGBTQIA+. Visit this link to sign-up.
Morning tea and coffee with some delicious homemade food at Dalmeny Community Hall on Tuesday mornings from 10am to 12pm.
Weekly Wednesday night dinners open to anyone in the community.
Do you have something that is broken? Save it from landfill and bring it along to the repair café on Fridays.
