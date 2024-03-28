Good vibrations for Easter weekend: Your What's On Guide

What is better than a nice cuppa tea and a piece of cake? Not much. Sonja and the team want to say "Thank you" to the Bodalla community and all their customers for the love, custom and support. It's been one year in their new location at 20 Princes Highway, Bodalla, so they are putting the kettle on for visitors and customers. Open Saturday, Sunday and Monday this Easter weekend, you are cordially invited to take a moment, have a chat and a piece of cake over a cup of tea or coffee. Closed Good Friday. Open Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday 9am - 5pm.

