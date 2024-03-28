Good vibrations for Easter weekend: Your What's On Guide

Fundraiser
Narooma Marine Rescue Sausage Sizzle
What says Saturday more than a sausage wrapped in a piece of white bread? Whether you like your onions underneath or atop your sausage, the Marine Rescue volunteers can cater for you. Kick off your morning with a swim at Bar Beach, a sausage sandwich and support our hardworking Narooma Marine Rescue unit. Apex Park picnic area and boat ramp Saturday, March 30 from 8am - 2pm.
Jobs Drive
Community Services Sector
If you are in the market for a job in the Eurobodalla then grab your resume and head to the Community Services Job Drive. With over 100 jobs in the community services sector to be filled, the team is waiting to offer advice on training. If your resume is looking a bit dusty, the team is also happy to help. Booking is essential so contact Amy on (02) 4474 7380 or email amy.kovacs@esc.nsw.gov.au. At the RSL Memorial Hall, Moruya. Wednesday, March 27 from 10am - 12pm. Participation is free.
Come and try golf
Empower Golf at Catalina Club Batemans Bay
Empower Golf Australia is holding a come and try golf event at Catalina Club Batemans Bay. Empower Golf offers people living with a disability the opportunity to play golf. With PGA All Abilities trained instructors, this is a wonderful opportunity for people living with a disability who have never played golf to take it up. The day will also cater for former golfers who have had an injury, or accident, to return to their sport. The event is FREE but bookings are required. For more information email james.gribble@empowergolf.com.au or for bookings visit www.empowergolf.com.au/events. Thursday, March 28 from 1 - 3pm.
For the kids
Easter picnic at Village Centre and Bridge Plaza
Let the Easter celebrations begin as the Village Centre invites our littlest crafters to build their own papier mache baskets and fill them with goodies from the Candy Buffet. Entry is free, but booking is necessary for these 20 minute crafting sessions. With slots available from 11am to 1.30pm, visit www.villagecentreandbridgeplaza.com.au/easter-picnic to book. Thursday, March 28.
Healing and relaxation
Sound vibration experience
Take an hour or so to unwind this weekend to the deep sounds and feels of singing bowls, bells and chimes at this unique event hosted by That Little Yoga Place, Moruya. Described as a sound bath, the experience begins with gentle movement and breath work and then immerses the participants in sounds and vibrations to achieve a deep sense of relaxation and well being. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/thatlittleyogaplace. Tickets are from $45 - $55. Saturday, March 30 from 2pm- 3.30pm.
Art exhibition
Animation stills
Jane Barney is set to take us on a trip into a travel wonderland, with her bright and retro, surreal feeling photo animations. Her exhibition titled 'Place your tray tables in their upright, locked position' describes itself as "a travelogue of CO2 emissions - dreamy other-worlds that draw our attention to what is happening in the world." It may be all this and more, so best fasten your seat belt low and tight. Visit Jane's exhibition at the Narooma Gallery at the Narooma School of Arts from Thursday, March 28 through to Sunday, April 7.
Live Music
Trumpet, sax and bass for your Saturday arvo
Move over music in the vineyards, this is music among the pottery. John the Potter Concerts presents Vince Jones & Ensemble at Bingie Pottery. This is described as an 'intimate' setting to see this great Australian jazz musician and his ensemble perform from the great American songbook, as well as original compositions. Bring a friend, bring a picnic and bring a seat or picnic rug, kick back and relax into the very cool vibe of Vince and his friends. Tickets are $35 and available at www.ticketebo.com.au/bingie-pottery/on-the-road-again-2024 for Saturday, March 30 from 2-4pm.
Tea party
Bodalla Nursery celebrates 1 year in new location
What is better than a nice cuppa tea and a piece of cake? Not much. Sonja and the team want to say "Thank you" to the Bodalla community and all their customers for the love, custom and support. It's been one year in their new location at 20 Princes Highway, Bodalla, so they are putting the kettle on for visitors and customers. Open Saturday, Sunday and Monday this Easter weekend, you are cordially invited to take a moment, have a chat and a piece of cake over a cup of tea or coffee. Closed Good Friday. Open Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday 9am - 5pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.