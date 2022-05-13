Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
90% of royal commission recommendations have been ignored according to Emergency Leaders for Climate

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated May 13 2022 - 5:51am, first published 5:30am
Rosedale resident Jack Egan and the remains of his house after the Black Summer Bushfires

At least 9 of the ten main recommendations of the Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements Report have not been implemented according to the Emergency Leaders for Climate Action (ELCA).

