A Bay Post journalist was just one of almost 30 different professionals speaking on a careers panel at a local high school as part of National Careers Week.
Professionals such as firefighters, butchers, golfers and archaeologists gathered to speak to grade eight, nine and ten students at St Peter's College Broulee on May 11 discussing their jobs, what an ordinary day on the job looked like and how they ended up in their current roles.
It was the first time the college had run a career panel session and career coordinator Maggie Booth said she had received great feedback about the event from the speakers and students.
"There are so many diverse careers now and kids have so many opportunities to find information and seek out a career they are interested in," Ms Booth said.
"There is almost too much choice now."
Students selected an area they were interested in - health science, applied work environments or information office and professional - and heard from a variety of professionals working in that space.
Ms Booth said many students were inspired to consider careers they hadn't ever thought about before, or didn't even realise existed.
Many students currently at the school have not been able to complete work experience opportunities because of COVID restrictions, and Ms Booth said it was important students began aspiring to the different careers available to them.
She said the event had planted seeds in the minds of many of the students that they could go and do work experience with a speaker who appealed to them.
"It makes such a difference for students to hear from real life people about jobs they could do, and see their pathway to get there," Ms Booth said.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
