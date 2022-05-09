Nine in every thousand children in Batemans Bay are living in the state care system, yet there's not enough people to look after them.
Advocacy group My Forever Family NSW is searching the area for carers, amid a 'critical' shortage.
Advertisement
At the heart of the crisis are the older children: teenagers and pre-teens who need a safe place to call home.
READ MORE:
The shortage spreads beyond one type of carer. Within the system there is part time, long term, and emergency care - all of which need people to fill the gaps.
My Forever Family spokesperson Michelle Stacpoole said without care and a stable home, the future begins to look bleak for local kids.
"The trajectory for children and young people in care isn't great," she said.
"We know that children who are part of the out of home care system... they do have poorer life outcomes such as higher rates of substance abuse issues, higher interactions with juvenile justice, leading into homelessness, mental health issues, that sort of thing.
"That's why it is so important that children are able to have that stability and nurturing that comes from growing up in a family-based home."
In Batemans Bay, the figure for local kids in out of home care line up evenly with the state average.
But the shortage of carers means many remain in tenuous situations. In some cases, children can be living in emergency care, but desperately need a long term placement which the emergency carer can't provide.
Ms Stacpoole said there is a need for carers "in every community across the state"; New South Wales has a shortfall of 350 homes for children needing care.
"Every child has the right to grow up in a safe, nurturing and stable home. That stability is key to helping these young people," Ms Stacpoole said.
"Not everyone is in a position to care for younger children. Older children need carers too - we're talking teenagers.
"They need people who are able to come on board as their supporter: helping them with homework, taking them to sporting practice, and helping them find their path and guide them on their journey."
One local foster carer in Batemans Bay, Sarah*, has taken in 11-year-old Belinda*.
Speaking to her own experience of caring for an older child, Sarah said much of the role is about mentorship - helping them find their place in the world.
"Looking after an older child or teenager is more than just meeting their basic needs. It's also about being their mentor and biggest supporter," she said.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
"Connecting with an older child that has already developed a sense of the world and helping them learn skills to be able to succeed in life is that much more meaningful.
"Belinda has an interest in cooking and gardening, and I'm able to share my knowledge and passion with her and she gains a vital life skill.
"I've also been able to role model leadership through my work in the community and recently her teachers have mentioned that she's stepping up for leadership roles. It gives me a great sense of pride to see her flourish at school and out in the community."
My Forever Family has been on the ground in Batemans Bay, sharing information on becoming a carer.
Advertisement
The group advocates for foster and kinship carers, guardians, and adoptive parents in NSW.
Its team can provide information on becoming a carer in the state system, and make referrals to local agencies.
Ms Stacpoole said the role of carer can be diverse, and the group works with potential carers to find the right one for them.
"It's not one size fits all. There are many different carers needed for many different types of care," she said.
"As long as you have a spare room and a warm bed, and are willing to open your home to a young person in need, then we would love to talk to you."
More information is available at myforeverfamily.org.au.
Advertisement
*Names have been changed.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.