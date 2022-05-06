Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Senior Constable Mark Dawes retires after 27 years on the Batemans Bay force

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated May 6 2022 - 6:51am, first published 5:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior Constable Mark Dawes of the Batemans Bay Highway Patrol retired on Friday after 35 years on the police force.

An "icon" of the Batemans Bay Police Station clocked off for the last time today after a 35-year career.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.