Senior Constable Mark Dawes retires after 27 years on the Batemans Bay force

An "icon" of the Batemans Bay Police Station clocked off for the last time today after a 35-year career.
Senior Constable Mark Dawes was given a guard of honour at 11am at the police station on Friday, May 6, as he walked to his Highway Patrol vehicle for the final time.
Senior Constable Dawes joined the police force in 1988, and moved to the Batemans Bay station in 1995. He joined Batemans Bay Highway Patrol in 1997, and was there until the day he retired.
"During that time, he has amassed 25 complimentary remarks over his three-and-a-half decades on the beat, including the Commissioner's Commendation for courage shown during a siege at Mogo in the 1990s where he was shot at," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"S/Cst Dawes has also received Commander's Commendations for exemplary driving and professionalism."
S/Cst Dawes said it was "awesome" to see the amount of support he received on Friday.
"There's a lot of friends I've made over the years," he said. "I'm happy, but I'm also sad to be leaving such a great organisation, but I am 60 years old and there comes a time.
"It's been amazing, I've met some amazing people over the years, and I'm still passionate about road safety."
S/Cst Dawes said the Mogo siege in the late 90s was one incident from his career that would stick with him.
"That was a couple of years after I arrived here," he said. "We were shot at a couple of hundred times, and we were pinned down behind a tractor for about five hours."
One humorous aspect of the day was the appearance of a Laurie Daley cut-out during S/Cst Dawes' guard of honour.
"I've got a group of friends, and we have this thing where we'll take Laurie when we visit each other and put him in a car or a bedroom, and he goes from place to place," he said.
"My friend Allan has had him for a couple of years, but he turned up today, so I've got him now."
Sergeant Angus Duncombe, supervisor of Batemans Bay Highway Patrol, worked with S/Cst Dawes for 11 years.
"Mark's an icon," Sergeant Duncombe said. "His experience, his friendship, and what he brings to the office can't be replaced.
"He's a good friend, a good colleague, very easy to supervise, and he's definitely a father figure to a lot of the guys who have come through the office.
"We're all very luck to have worked with Mark, because he's brought so much to both the highway patrol and the community.
"The crowd here today is a true recognition of what he's brought to the town."
Sergeant Duncombe said he would miss working with S/Cst Dawes.
"I'll remember the times we worked together where he just was able to predict whatever would happen on the road next, whether it was a PCA or a big speed," he said.
"His knowledge of the town is something these other guys will have to take the slack up on now.
"We've become quite close over the years and shared a few personal things in terms of life outside the force.
"NSW Police is losing an icon with a wealth of knowledge. I wish him well in his retirement, and he's always welcome to come back and visit us."
Commander of Traffic South Coast, Superintendent Joe Thorne, described S/Cst Dawes as a "mentor" for those joining the force.
"He was a founding member of the Batemans Bay Highway Patrol who really made his mark here in Batemans Bay and on the South Coast," he said.
