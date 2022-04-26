Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Princes Highway closed at Brogo Bridge following single vehicle truck accident

Leah Szanto
By Leah Szanto
April 26 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE, 9am:

Photo: Fire and Rescue NSW Eden
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leah Szanto

Leah Szanto

Journalist

Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or email leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.