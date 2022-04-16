Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
ANZAC Day in the Eurobodalla Shire: find your community service

By Jorja McDonnell
Updated April 17 2022 - 2:29am, first published April 16 2022 - 11:00pm
LEST WE FORGET: Our RSL sub branches are preparing for ANZAC Day marches, dawn services, and memorials across the region - find your nearest one

The Eurobodalla's RSL sub branches are preparing for marches, dawn services, and memorials across the region this ANZAC Day.

