Free trauma recovery sessions coming to Batemans Bay

The Eurobodalla has faced plenty of trauma over the past couple of years - drought, fires, floods and pandemic. The Quest for Life Foundation is running Your Life Matters Regional and Rural wellbeing workshops - a one-day, free trauma recovery workshop in Batemans Bay on March 30. The aim of the workshop is to help participants to improve their sleep, decision-making, memory and focus, and develop community connections and resilience. The workshops will be delivered by Quest for Life Foundation senior facilitator Margie Braunstein and CEO Petrea King. Ms King praised the "immense" resilience of regional communities. "People living in rural and regional communities - especially those experiencing exhaustion, emotional and financial strain, trauma, hardship or loss after floods, fires and the ongoing impacts of the pandemic - need support now more than ever," she said. READ MORE: "They face challenges regularly and are constantly at the mercy of the elements - many have experienced drought, fires, an invasion of mice and now, floods. "They eke out their resources - financially, materially, physically and emotionally - for so long, until they simply cannot any longer." The Your Life Matters workshops are open to anyone in the Eurobodalla community. Quest Senior Facilitator Margie Braunstein invited community members to attend what she described as "non-confronting workshops" to learn practical self-care skills. "If you're feeling financially, mentally, or emotionally stretched, this workshop is for you," Ms Braunstein said. "You will take home skills and strategies that will help you in your life, in your community, in your family." She said the workshops would introduce the four key principles of building resilience and peace of mind, the symptoms of burnout and stress, and equip people with everyday strategies to cope. She said the sessions would also include discussions about meditation and mindfulness. "There's a lot of science behind meditation and mindfulness now to show how it can soothe the nervous system," she said. The workshops run from 9.30am-3pm. Bookings essential - contact Eurobodalla Community Recovery officer on 0436 299 482

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FZWhiXSURzmWYds6HK9B75/5c21e3b4-196c-414d-b31c-8ab87b238abe.jpg/r7_256_4789_2958_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg