Footy mates reach the summit of Australia to help raise awareness for youth mental health

The new head coach of the Batemans Bay Tigers has joined an old football mate for the last legs of an epic 650km walk from the state's Central Coast to the top of Mt Kosciuszko to raise awareness for youth mental health. Brenden Fernly, who was named the new Tigers coach during the offseason, joined Dean Gillard, the junior vice president of the Terrigal Wamberal Sharks, from Berridale to the summit at the end of Mr Gillard's three-week journey. The pair played football together at the Cronulla Caringbah Sharks, and are both life members of the club. They also won a senior premiership together in 1999. Dean said he decided to do the walk after seeing the pressures on young people in the modern age. "I volunteer in the community with footy clubs and the surf club, and mental health is a big part of everyone's lives," he said. "I approached Headspace who thought it was a great idea, so I decided to walk to Australia's highest peak to signify the peaks we face in life. "I had quite a few days on my own (during the walk), some long stretches along highways and country roads, and I copped a bit of rain and wind on the way. "The support team came in and out, and I had some good friends come along and walk with me which helped." Dean raised more than $20,000 during the walk, and will leave the donations open for the rest of the week. "I've raised $23,5000," he said. "We'll keep that open for the rest of the week because there might be some people who haven't heard about it, and I definitely had some knockers who thought I wouldn't make it, so it's time for them to put their hands in the pockets." Brenden said Dean contacted him just before the walk to ask if the Tigers could promote his walk, but he decided to go one better. "I thought I could help raise some awareness by doing my own mini charity thing on the side," he said. "I've had some friends kick in some good coin, and the Tigers have been extremely supportive. READ ALSO "I walked from Berri to Jindabyne, Jindabyne to Thredbo, then Thredbo to the summit - it was a bit of a challenge for me, so I can only imagine what Deano went through. "Deano was positive right through the 21 days; there were times even in my short walk where I was doubting myself, but he had a really positive attitude and there was no trouble getting it done." Brenden said the pair had known each other for almost 30 years since their junior footy days. "We won a competition together in 1999 playing for Cronulla Caringbah," he said. "That was the last year we played together, but we coached for many years both before and after that. "We're both life members of that club, and we share a strong bond through that." If you'd like to donate to Dean's cause, click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/9a796481-c0dd-4e6b-9ddf-969289ae808f_rotated_270.jpeg/r0_477_3024_2186_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg