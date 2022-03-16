Support the journalism that matters for the Bay Post and unlock the region's best news

news, local-news,

The Bay Post is switching on a new-look website and expanding its subscription offering for online readers. This will mean unlimited access to the award-winning journalism of the Far South Coast's No. 1 news source, The Canberra Times. Visitors to batemansbaypost.com.au will be invited to register and subscribe from Tuesday, March 22, when package details for new subscribers will be released. Existing Bay Post digital subscribers will enjoy the extra reading at their current subscription price for up to 12 months. The Bay Post's new subscription offering unlocks all of the breaking Far South Coast news, sport, opinion, food, culture and lifestyle content produced by The Canberra Times and publisher ACM's other mastheads in the region, such as the Bega District News, Eden Magnet, Merimbula News and Narooma News as well as the latest in news, sport, travel and more from around Australia and the world. Subscription packages include access to the digital replica of Wednesday's Bay Post newspaper. This will allow users to flip through every page of the paper and view articles as they appear in the printed version. Subscribers also get daily access to interactive puzzles, including crosswords, Sudoku and the trivia quiz. The new-look Bay Post website will be faster to load and easier to read on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop, ensuring that your favourite local news, sport, community information and opinion is optimised for viewing on any device wherever you are. The refreshed site design launching Tuesday draws heavily on the feedback of hundreds of online users on the Far South Coast. It will have a sleek and uncluttered look and new streamlined functions designed to make it easier to find the latest news and enjoy and share your favourite reading. Editor Jackie Meyers said the Bay Post was responding to feedback from subscribers. "The challenges of the past two years have shown how important local news is to our community," she said. "By listening to our loyal subscribers and offering access to The Canberra Times and our other mastheads covering the Far South Coast we're giving them the best possible value, with all the Eurobodalla news plus the best coverage of the rest of the region. "I hope this new offer attracts even more Bay Post subscribers so we can continue delivering the news that the Eurobodalla Shire relies on to stay informed." The Bay Post and The Canberra Times are part of ACM, Australia's largest independent media company. The ACM network of 140 news websites and newspapers stretches into every state and territory, reaching 6.4 million regional, rural and suburban Australians a month.

