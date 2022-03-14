Eurobodalla heroes lending a hand in Lismore

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

When the flood warning was downgraded across the Eurobodalla last week, most residents let out a sigh of relief, relaxed and tried to dry out and soak up in the weekend sun. For a committed group of servant-hearted volunteers, the reduced threat at home was permission to go lend a hand elsewhere. When the RFS and SES were confident flooding would not wreck havoc across the Eurobodalla, the RFS began organising to send volunteers to Northern NSW to help with flood recovery of badly effected areas. So far, the Far South Coast RFS team - including both the Bega Valley Shire and the Eurobodalla - has sent two strike teams, consisting of 35 volunteers, to Northern NSW, with a third strike team leaving Thursday March 17. READ MORE: The volunteers fly from Moruya or Canberra to Ballina and have been tasked with aiding the Lismore recovery through removing destroyed debris around the city and supporting local residents as they clean the mud out of their homes. They use trucks and equipment from other crews in the area, which enables the team to get to Lismore quicker, and leave equipment on standby in the Eurobodalla. Strike forces are deployed to the region for five days, and RFS Far South Coast Team District Coordinator Daniel Osborne said the help would continue as long as it was required in the region. "Being able to go north is really good for us to be able to assist those communities in need," he said. "In 2019 and 2020, during the fires, we received a lot of support from people all around the state and now our volunteers are really pleased to be able to support those communities and those services that helped us in our time of need."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156570134/af38530d-3854-4589-907f-4c1c96c08ac4.jpg/r3_130_938_658_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg