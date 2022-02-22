Eurobodalla emergency facilities receive big financial boost

news, local-news,

Batemans Bay SES and Moruya emergency response teams will have new homes, with Eurobodalla Shire Council receiving funding to upgrade the shire's disaster preparedness. The Batemans Bay SES station was destroyed by fires on New Years Eve in 2019. $628,050 was awarded to the Eurobodalla Shire Council as part of the federal government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program to construct a new SES facility in Batemans Bay. NSW SES provided a further $200,000 for the project. "This is the announcement we've been waiting for," Mayor Mat Hatcher said, regarding the announcement of the grants into the Eurobodalla. READ MORE: Anglicare receives bushfire recovery boost for Eurobodalla Shire For the past two years, the Batemans Bay SES volunteers have had to carry out their important work from a temporary home. Eurobodalla SES Local Commander Mike Day said the announcement meant a lot to these volunteers. "Over the past two years, our resilient Batemans Bay volunteers have played an important part in supporting their community through all sorts of natural disasters, the pandemic and other emergencies," Mr Day said. "This new facility will provide our local volunteers with a fit for purpose, modern and safe facility that will allow us to continue to train and respond to floods, storms, tsunamis and rescues." The new SES facility will be at the Surf Beach Emergency Service Precinct. READ MORE: 'We're both so proud of him': Dalmeny's Winter Olympian back home after big week in Beijing The council also received $200,000 through the grants scheme for the creation of a regional co-located emergency services precinct. The funds will be used to engage NSW Public Works Advisory to locate a suitable location for the centre. Cr Hatcher said the injection of cash to find land for the Moruya precinct meant the project could get up and running. Funds are already available for the construction of the building; NSW Liberal's committed $15 million and Federal and state Labor later promised $25 million for the project that would also include the SES and House Planning and Environmental Services. Now a site can be located by council, and building can begin. When she pledged $15 million, NSW Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke said location was the most important factor in constructing a new centre. At the announcement, RFS Commissioner Rob Rogers said "we want to make sure it is in the right place, and it's built for the long term". This government grant will enable the council to carry out the process to ensure that goal is achieved. READ MORE: 19-year-old Bailey Sweeny makes the podium in debut racing meet "I'd like to thank our local Federal MPs Fiona Philips and Kristy McBain, not just for their support of our community groups, but for keeping pressure on the Federal government to deliver these vital grants," Cr Hatcher said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156570134/6da07404-06d4-4c8a-9cb9-ab668098c727.jpg/r13_376_4025_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg