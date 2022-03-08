Are you the next Messi? Play football in the Eurobodalla this season

news, local-news,

Whether you can neatly cushion the ball on your chest, bring it down to your feet and gracefully curl it into the top corner of the net like Messi or if you just want to run around and keep fit, football clubs want you this season. Whatever your ability, Narooma Football Club is in need of registrations for the upcoming Eurobodalla Football season. Narooma FC president Josh Reakes said COVID had disrupted the finals series of the last two seasons, and that he was looking forward to the 2022 season kicking off soon. Narooma FC is particularly looking for new players for the under 8, under 10, under 11 and under 12 teams, as well as for the all age women's team. READ MORE: The Eurobodalla Football Association runs from Surfside to Narooma, with all games played within the Eurobodalla. Mr Reakes said he wanted Narooma to be able to enter two women's teams in the competition this year. "The women's team have taken out the competition in the last few years," he said. "There has been strong demand and we are hoping to be able to enter two teams this year." The opens men's team, too, has registered some "fresh blood" according to Mr Reakes. "Hopefully we make a run for the title this year," he said. Key Dates for the season are: Registration is online.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156570134/1895167f-1868-4666-b015-d1b74613b86a.jpg/r1_105_2047_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg