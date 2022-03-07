Roads still closed as clean-up and repair crews ready to work

news, local-news,

Low-lying roads and bridges across the Eurobodalla Shire remain closed as rains continued over the weekend. However, Council will receive help fixing any damaged roads after the Eurobodalla had its 10th natural disaster declared in the 28 months since the Black Summer bushfires started in November, 2019. A Eurobodalla Shire Council spokesperson said emergency services weren't expecting river peaks to reach last Thursday's levels despite the forecast for up to 60mm of rain this week. "The forecast over the next few days will see river levels say high, but emergency services aren't predicting levels to go above last week's peak," they said. "The Eurobodalla has had its tenth natural disaster declared in the past 28 months. This declaration means the NSW and Federal government kicks in the funding to make repairs to local roads damaged by flooding. READ ALSO "Council will cover the first $29K, and crews will be out assessing damage and starting repairs as the water recedes. "Lump sum payments and ongoing, short-term allowances are now available for Eurobodalla Shire residents directly impacted by the floods." Meanwhile, Durras Lake opened naturally to the ocean on Sunday afternoon. "Council had been monitoring the lake carefully and had a crew in place to open it to the ocean first thing on Monday morning," the spokesperson said. "The natural opening was a good result." All sportsgrounds remain closed until further notice.

