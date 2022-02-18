newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The planned Mogo Community Recreation Hub received a mention on the floor of federal parliament this week. Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips named the project in her speech to parliament on February 14. She celebrated the $999,000 awarded to the Mogo Village Business Chamber for their successful application to the federal government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program to construct the community hub. Mogo Village Business Chamber president Richard Adams said the announcement was great news for the community. "It's not just about the chamber," he said. "This is what the community wants." He said a facility like that which the Chamber had planned is what Mogo had been lacking for so long. "Mogo has never had a community building," he said. "This thing is so important to our community." READ MORE: Not-for-Profits want you, and now they are more equipped than ever before "Where else can we go? We don't have a meeting place now. "The chambers realised how important it is to have a space for the community to gather during disasters. "We need somewhere to be able to meet as a community, and talk and share after the event - for resilience and wellbeing. That is how communities work." He said the new community hub will be a place for the community to meet, a space for community training, events and meetings, a haven during disasters and emergencies, a space for after-school activities and indoor sports and a place for community groups - displaced after losing their home at the Gold Rush Colony during the fires - to establish new roots. The grant also includes funds to build a pump track - a short cycling circuit used by BMX and mountain bikers. The next step for the progression of the project is acquiring approval for the land. READ MORE: Go behind the scenes of 'The Dressmaker' costume exhibit at Jervis Bay Maritime Museum Mr Adams' preferred site for the hub is near the existing oval in Mogo. It would make up for what he called the "lacking" infrastructure currently at the facility. Mr Adams said the grant was welcome news after three years advocating for resources to the community. He said the biggest struggle had been getting support from local council, especially regarding land acquisition. However, that looks set to change, with Mayor Mat Hatcher committing to the "very important" project at an announcement in Mogo on February 10. "As a council group we want to make sure we get moving on this," Cr Hatcher said. READ MORE: South Coast residents take fight against logging at Shallow Crossing and Currowan State Forest to state parliament At the announcement, Liberal candidate for Gilmore Andrew Constance said the state government was committed to sourcing land for the community hub if Mr Adams' planned location at the oval failed to materialise. Mr Constance said the premier Dominic Perrottet and the Crown Land minister MP Kevin Anderson were both committed to the project. Ms Phillips also confirmed her support for the project in an interview with BayPost on January 24.

