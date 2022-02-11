newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Two levels of government have come together to commit to finding land for a new community hub in Mogo. Former member for Bega Andrew Constance, Liberal candidate for Bega Fiona Kotvojs and Eurobodalla Shire Council Mayor Mat Hatcher were in Mogo on Thursday, February 10 to announce the commitment. The Moruya Antique Tractor and Machinery Association and the Eurobodalla Woodies groups both lost sheds and storage facilities during the Black Summer bushfires. They have been campaigning for a parcel of land upon which they can build a new combined community hub. Members from both groups were present at the announcement on February 10. Mr Constance said he had spoken with Crown Land Minister Kevin Anderson's chief of staff. "They have done a study of the Crown Land available in Mogo," Mr Constance said. "The only possible site they could identify was next to the fire shed. As we all know, that is not big enough." "The state government is prepared to actually go and find the land," he said. "We are identifying three to four hectares of state government land. READ MORE: Local candidate Dr Michael Holland and shadow minister Rose Jackson claim teachers, nurses and tradies are living in tents due to home shortage "We can excise out the pastoral forestry and then level the site and give everybody a proper home." Mr Constance said the NSW government would only intervene if a current application by head of Mogo Chamber of Commerce Richard Adams to Land Council regarding land near the oval in Mogo was unsuccessful. Mr Constance, while stressing that "this is urgent", would not commit to a timeline for the project. Ms Kotvojs said the community hub would happen "as soon as possible". While members of the community pointed out that Mr Constance is no longer in public office, and Ms Kotvojs is a candidate for election, Cr Hatcher said he was "not going anywhere". Mr Hatcher said he was committed to finding a location for the community hub as quickly as possible. "We want to see these groups going as quickly as possible," he said. "That's the key to longevity of the community." Cr Hatcher's stance is a change to that previously held by council, which was welcomed by members of the community. READ MORE: Final day's push ahead of Bega by-election On January 10, in response to questions by Bay Post regarding the possibility of a community hub in Mogo, a council spokesperson said such a centre was not a short-term priority. This was "based on feedback received from the community in June 2021 about what should be prioritised," they said. Council suggested five to 10 years for the project citing centrally-located toilets, improved parking, shade and rehabilitation of Cabbage Tree Creek as most important short-term priorities. Cr Hatcher pointed out the Mogo Activation Plan is not finalised, and is yet to be adopted by the new council - although community submissions closed in January. "'Previous councillors had a direction," Cr Hatcher said. "The new councillors may shift that direction." On January 11, a council spokesperson said the draft plan fulfilled it's role of "outlining the community's priorities and providing evidence and options for potential funding opportunities". Council did not explain why a project which they deemed "long-term priority" by the community one month ago was now being prioritised over projects that were formerly viewed as of a higher priority. It is unclear why council decided to change a plan established in relation to community priorities. It is also unclear if the prioritising of projects in the Mogo activation plan will be upheld by the new council. READ MORE: Good news for shark - bad news for fisherman Whatever the reason, the representatives of community groups at the announcement were overjoyed at the prospect of having a permanent home, and of uniting the community in one hub. The Moruya Antique Tractor and Machinery Association treasurer Kathy Shields said "the community has been missing something like this." Ms Kotvojs said "it's the connections; it's the human heart and those human contacts and relationships that matter most. So everything we can do to build those quickly and get them strong - that is what is critical."

