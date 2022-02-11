news, local-news, bega by-election, dr john holland, south coast, housing crisis, homeless, rental shortage

Lack of housing supply is forcing South Coast critical workers like nurses, teachers and tradies to live in tents, Labor claims. Bega by-election candidate Dr Michael Holland and shadow minister for housing and homelessness Rose Jackson lamented the 'disastrous' housing crisis in a final push before election day. In the wider South Coast region, residential vacancy rates have dropped to one per cent as of December 2021. READ MORE: South Coast house prices, on average, have risen about 21 per cent over the past year. Dr Holland said insecure housing could have wider and more devastating impacts for people of the South Coast. "For the last 19 years of treating patients I've seen that critical to their health is not just having quality health services, but also having a roof over their head," he said. "The impact of homelessness, of couch surfing, of short term insecure rentals is disastrous for individuals and holding our whole community and economy back. "Across the far South Coast we see staff shortages - small businesses desperate to hire, our hospitals struggling without enough nurses. "If elected I will work tirelessly to ensure that people are not being left homeless, that our children can afford to stay, live and work here and that we can attract the workers we need to keep our small businesses and key services staffed." Labor claims full-time workers with good rental histories are struggling to find homes, being pushed into homelessness, or living with inflated rents and no housing security. Ms Jackson said in her view, the current state government had not acted on housing in regional New South Wales. "They have been in government for a decade, they released their Regional Housing Taskforce months ago and still have not implemented a single recommendation," she said "We need action right now, every day our communities are suffering. "Labor has committed to fast tracking social housing in NSW - we made it a centrepiece of our recent budget reply." Polling day for the Bega by-election is Saturday, February 12.

