Not-for-Profits want you, and now they are more equipped than ever before

Gone are the days of community barbecues and lamington drives: not-for-profits are thinking more creatively about how to publicise their events and engage the community. That is according to honorary curator of Batemans Bay Heritage Museum, Myf Thompson. She was just one of a handful of volunteers at a training workshop in the Eurobodalla this week. Not-for-profits (NFPs) in the Eurobodalla struggle to find volunteers to keep their societies and clubs, and the community, running. "Lots of people volunteer for multiple organisations, and it can be really hard to find more volunteers," Clyde River & Batemans Bay Historical Society (CRBBHS) president Ewan Morrison said. READ MORE: NSW COVID restrictions to ease from Friday CRBBHS identified a problem, and in December 2021 were awarded a grant by Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal to help NFPs in the Eurobodalla with creative ways of recruiting and retaining volunteers. They are already putting the funds to action. This week, CRBBHS organised for Monica Davidson, director at the Sydney-based consultancy company Creative Plus Business, to run a workshop for volunteers in the Eurobodalla, focusing on volunteer recruitment and retention. Volunteers from across the shire attended, including: SHASA, U3A, EuroSCUG, Rotary, Bay Youth Foundation and four historical societies, including Bermagui Historical Society. Mr Morrison said the day was a great success and would help build a strong community. READ MORE: Things to do in the Eurobodalla: February 18-27 "If we can build the skills of not-for-profits in our region, it will add strength to the community over the longer term," he said. He said everyone who attended left very impressed, and equipped with action plans to begin recruiting volunteers.

