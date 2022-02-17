newsletters, editors-pick-list, things to do, eurobodalla, what's on, sport, activities, social

Hudsons Circus, Narooma February 16 to 20 7:30 to 9:30pm - Hudsons Circus presents a two hour traditional style circus with a modern twist; featuring edge-of-your-seat daredevils, hilarious clowns, aerial acrobatics and beautiful animal acts in a fast paced show for the whole family. Catch them at one of their weekend shows before leaving Narooma. For more, visit Hudsons Circus. Learn to Teach February 17 6pm to 8pm - Daunted by the prospect of teaching your teen to drive? This workshop will give you practical tips, to be the safest possible supervisor for a learner driver. For more, see Eurobodalla Road Safety. February 17 Play Rugby From 6pm - The Batemans Bay Boars are already training this preseason, and new members are welcome. Training is on each Tuesday and Thursday at Hanging Rock Oval. Contact the club for more information. Romantic Trivia February 17 From 5.45pm - Come to Batemans Bay Library for some fun romance themed trivia, celebrating Library Lovers' Day. Full of playful games, questions to test your literary knowledge, and fun, romantic prizes. Library Lovers' Day is an annual celebration of the valuable role that libraries play. Get a table together or come on your own; nibbles and drinks provided. For more, visit Eurobodalla Libraries. Bruce Nash February 17 6pm to 7.30pm - Hear from local author Bruce Nash about his new book The Long River of Cat Fisher, at the Narooma Library. This literary adventure story celebrates the life of the imagination and the magical relationship between readers and writers. Youth BBQ February 18 6.30pm to 8.30pm - Wind down from the school week with friends, family, and a feed. Resonate Church Narooma is hosting its first youth night of the term; meet at Rotary Park near the wharf. Social Tennis February 19 4.30pm - Bring yourself and some enthusiasm to the Malua Bay Tennis Club for its inaugural Saturday social matches. All ages and abilities are welcome to give tennis a try. Party on the Foreshore February 19 9am to 2pm - Celebrate the Bay's new Aquatics and Arts Centre ahead of its official opening, and meet the team behind the scenes. Bay Pavilions is hosting a family fun day on the Batemans Bay Foreshore, with plenty of all-ages activities and the chance for locals to get exclusive free membership. For more, visit Bay Pavilions. Creative Writing Workshop February 19 10am to 2pm - Come along to Narooma Library, for a masterclass in creative writing with journalist Kathryn McCarthy. Kathryn will share tips and tricks from her own experiences of writing poetry, short stories, novels, memoirs and creative non-fiction. Whether you have an idea, or have already started writing, these workshops will help and inspire you to get your book out. For more, visit Eurobodalla Libraries. Dressage by the Sea February 19 All day - The most graceful of all equine sporting events is back, and bigger than ever. Willinga Park (Bawley Point) is thrilled to welcome spectators for a full day of dressage displays. For more, visit Willinga Park. Plant Swap February 20 9am to 1pm - Green thumbs rejoice: you can now exchange the environmental weeds from your garden, for beautiful native plants. Duck in to the Batemans Bay Markets this weekend, and have a chat with Eurobodalla Shire's environmental team. For more, visit Eurobodalla Shire Council. Build a Bike Trail February 21 to 28 9am to 4pm - Get skilled and ready to work on upcoming local construction projects with this free, nationally accredited training. Run by Eurobodalla Shire, the construction training will be a launch pad for future local employment. For more, visit Eurobodalla Shire Council. Author Talk February 23 5.45pm to 7pm - Meet bushman and author John Blay, who will discuss his latest book Wild Nature: Walking Australia's South East Forests. John has spent 40 years exploring forests on foot, and celebrating nature in his writing. In Wild Nature John explores Australia's rugged southeast forests from his home base in Bermagui. For more, visit Eurobodalla Libraries. Colour Run February 26 9.30am to 1pm - Immerse yourself in the colours of the rainbow and support the 2022 Youth Against Domestic Violence Colour Run. Enjoy an exciting day filled with laughter and colour as you dance, run, walk or stroll around the five kilometre track. Book your ticket here. Rotary Markets February 27 8.30am to 1pm - Looking to get out and about on Sunday? Narooma Rotary Markets are just the ticket! Enjoy all of the beloved market fare while supporting your local service club. Find all the stalls at the former visitor centre.

