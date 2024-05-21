Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Malua Bay Rural Fire Brigade's 50th anniversary reunion

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 21 2024 - 4:28pm, first published 12:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Malua Bay Rural Fire Brigade has celebrated its 50th anniversary of service to the community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.