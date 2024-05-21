Malua Bay Rural Fire Brigade's 50th anniversary reunion

The Malua Bay Rural Fire Brigade has celebrated its 50th anniversary of service to the community.
On Saturday, May 4 more than 60 current and former members of the brigade, and family members, gathered for a reunion at the fire shed in Reservoir Drive for a barbecue and shared memories.
Following an introduction by current president, Dave Beare, several former members shared recollections.
Initial deputy captain Ron Dent spoke about how he and others formed the brigade in 1974.
He recalled that members provided their own "PPE" (overalls and boots) and noted that the fire trucks were somewhat less technically advanced than the current fleet.
Ron also referred to the camaraderie and mutual support among members on and off the fire ground.
Long term former captain Dave Ramsland recalled in the 1979 fires racing back from Mogo to Malua Bay only to find the fire had beaten them to Malua.
He also told the story about how several members of the brigade obtained their heavy vehicle licence, in a process less rigorous than the present day.
It involved "doing a lap of Gundary oval" under the watchful eye of a local policeman who then signed the appropriate form.
Dave recalled that members were alerted to the need to go to the station by a very loud siren that was on the roof of the shed.
Coincidentally the siren, still in working order although no longer in active service, was produced from a back room and tested.
Martin Green, the longest serving current member, life member and former holder of several field and group positions also reminisced about past fires, and the constant advances in technology of the fleet, protective equipment and communications.
Immediate past and current captains, Ian Barnes and Berkeley Braham spoke about more recent fires, including the long campaign in 2019-20 in which the brigade supplied crews on three trucks 24-7 for over a month and saved numerous buildings.
Captain Berkeley Braham then announced that the brigade had decided to award life membership to Dave Ramsland and current long serving maintenance officer, Mr Fixit and noted barbecue chef, Bob "Bugsy" Blake.
Reminiscences continued for the remainder of the afternoon.
