50th birthday bash for Malua Bay RFS

The Malua Bay Rural Fire Service (RFS) is turning 50 this year and it is time to celebrate.
In an effort to reconnect with past members, Malua Bay RFS is putting the call out to the community to get in touch if they have a shared history with the service.
Over the 50 year period the area has changed a great deal.
From a brigade that was a true 'bush fire' brigade servicing a population of a couple of hundred in 1974, according to president Dave Beare, the Malua Bay unit was now classified as an Urban Interface Brigade, due to increasing population and more commercial properties in the area.
The changing face of Malua Bay has not seen the responsibilities dwindle, and the brigade proved invaluable in the lead up, and during, the Black Summer fires of 2019-2020. Members provided 24 hour patrols and firefighting for weeks at a time.
Covering the area between Guerilla Bay to Lilli Pilli along the coast, and inland to the Woodlands area on Dunns Creek Road, the unit routinely carried out "pile burns" for residents, hazard reduction burns, assisted ambulance crews, and attended road accidents among other duties.
Perhaps the most crucial of these duties was the popular annual "Santa Run" on Christmas Eve.
Mr Beare, president of the Malua Bay brigade for the past 17 years, believed the 50th anniversary presented a valuable opportunity to connect their current volunteers with those of old.
"The brigade currently has about 40 active members and eight life members and we are particularly keen to find as many of the old and bold as we can," Mr Beare said.
"We think former members will also be interested to see what progress has been made with equipment and technology over the past few years."
The reunion will take place at the 'shed' in Reservoir Drive Malua Bay on Saturday, May 4 from 12.30pm. Hoping for a good turnout of current and past members, Mr Beare saw it as an opportunity to "reminisce over past glories".
If you were a member of the brigade or know of others who might be interested in attending a reunion, contact Tony Preston-Stanley (deputy captain) at tonyp_s@yahoo.com or 0419 991 052, preferably before April 26.
