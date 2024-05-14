Narooma Men's Shed a hive of activity, creativity and banter

The Narooma Men's Shed is buzzing with activity on a Tuesday morning.
A healthy turnout of more than 20 men came together for the day to work on various projects, share a cup of tea and an update.
With a break for lunch and a chance to sit down together in the middle of the day, Geoff Broadfoot had donned the apron and was busy cutting and dicing in the kitchen.
French onion soup followed by meatballs and pasta was on the menu. The female members of the Men's Shed meet for lunch the last Friday of the month.
Meanwhile there was plenty of cutting and dicing going on in the workshops - small tables being built, larger ones restored, cheese knife handles being turned, and of course the famous Christmas whales signs were on the go in the paint shop.
