Oscar Wilde hits the stage with The Bay Players in spectacular fashion

The Bay Theatre players are back with Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest.
Running for a 10 show season, this hilarious comedy will delight audiences with its witty lines and hysterical situations.
First performed in 1895, the play tells the story of two men, Jack Worthing and Algernon Moncrieff, who both assume the identity of a fictional man named Ernest.
This will be director Deborah Franco's first production for the Bay Theatre Players, bringing many years of directorial experience and skill to the role. She was enthusiastic about Wilde's play.
"Oscar Wilde's genius for witty dialogue and sarcasm makes for a magical night of theatre," she said.
Travelling down each week from her home in Sydney Deborah was enjoying working with the dedicated cast and crew to bring one of her favourite plays to the stage.
As well as the hilarious dialogue and brilliant characters, the show is also a visual delight. The Victoria era costumes were designed and made by Sam Haslam.
Sam cleverly made the dresses and waistcoats from doona covers, tablecloths and curtains, to spectacular effect.
Supporting the beautiful costumes, is an equally spectacular set in a black and white theme, with original artwork by Nicky Bath.
After three months of rehearsals and planning, The Importance of Being Earnest is ready for an audience.
"We do hope this "trivial comedy for serious people" will have you laughing not only on show night, but for years to come when you think back to this production," Deborah said enthusiastically.
The Importance of Being Earnest is on stage from Friday, April 26 to Saturday, May 11 2024 at The Playhouse, 33 Gregory St Batemans Bay.
Matinee and evening performances are available. Tickets on sale now at www.baytheatreplayers.com or www.trybooking.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.