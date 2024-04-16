Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Oscar Wilde hits the stage with The Bay Players in spectacular fashion

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 17 2024 - 11:20am, first published 8:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Bay Theatre players are back with Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.