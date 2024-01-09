Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Eurobodalla residents donate 949kg of textiles for recycling initiative

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 10 2024 - 8:21am, first published January 9 2024 - 2:44pm
'Give A Sheet' volunteers accepted almost one tonne of recyclable textiles and linen from Eurobodalla residents on November 25, 2023. Picture via Eurobodalla Shire Council
Two environmental initiatives by the Eurobodalla Shire Council have seen residents donate 949 kilograms of bedding and manchester to create new recycled materials.

