Developing Eurobodalla: Is the only way up?

Eurobodalla residents will soon be asked what they would like their home towns to look like.
Is the natural coastal amenity and rural lifestyle worth fostering?
Is more development needed in the heart of town, necessitating increased density and building heights?
Can we have both?
Town centre master plans are currently being drafted for Batemans Bay and Moruya, with hopes to have them in front of councillors and the community by the middle of this year.
Eurobodalla Shire Council's acting divisional manager for environment and planning Vivian Straw said lots of the shire's other towns will also need them eventually.
"All of our villages are under some pressure to redevelop, to rethink what they're doing and how," he said.
Mr Straw said the existing "styles code" was implemented some years ago and the market and what people want to build now had moved on.
"It's about rethinking a whole pile of rules with the idea of 'what would we like our towns to look like?'" he said.
Among the "rules" under consideration was a limitation on building heights.
Mr Straw said each town had its own regulations, but current height restrictions across the shire were around 8.5 to 9 metres, which kept most developments to two storeys.
There have been approvals above that limit on a case by case basis, but it's one of many elements being explored in the draft masterplans.
"We're actually very constrained in where we can go," Mr Straw said.
"Eighty per cent of the shire is state forest and national parks. And 10 per cent of what's left is bushfire prone land, water courses, and biodiversity corridors."
So for the remaining portion of land able to be developed, the only way is up?
With what would Eurobodalla residents be comfortable living?
"You can do terrace houses, town houses, surrounded by public space instead of private yards, so you get increased density without extra land use," Mr Straw said.
"Residential blocks are relatively small. In order to go up, you need multiple blocks.
"And many developers will tell you three to five storeys economically doesn't work.
"After two, to go to seven would be necessary to make financial sense," he said.
"Should we do more with density in town centres - shop top housing, get people within walking distance of services?"
An oft-heard criticism of increased development, particularly with height limits, was "we don't want to become like the Gold Coast".
However, for Mr Straw, there was a specific reason that led him to believe the Gold Coast comparison was unfounded.
"Gold Coast streetscape is unfriendly for people.
"The commercial activities are in a different location to the residential areas.
"Whatever you want to do, you have to drive to get there.
"We blame skyscrapers for a place feeling uncomfortable, but it's more about being trapped in those buildings with nothing to do, no easy access to shops and services.
"What we want in the Bay is density and height, but with residents in close proximity to services - everything effortlessly in reach."
