Council

Council to pitch for more funding after virtual fence trial success

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated March 21 2024 - 3:57pm, first published 12:00pm
Council staff Zach McAnally, Tom Towers and Courtney Fink-Downes with WIRES volunteer Janelle Renes inspect a virtual fence post in 2023. Picture file
Eurobodalla Shire Council will present the results from a virtual fence trial in the hope of gaining more funding to expand the technology.

Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

