Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Batemans Bay 'virtual fence' greatly reduces road kill rates in 12-month trial

Updated September 13 2023 - 11:47am, first published 8:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council staff Zach McAnally, Tom Towers and Courtney Fink-Downes with WIRES volunteer Janelle Renes. Picture supplied.
Council staff Zach McAnally, Tom Towers and Courtney Fink-Downes with WIRES volunteer Janelle Renes. Picture supplied.

The first trial of a 'virtual fence' by a council in New South Wales has been a major success in reducing road accidents with wildlife.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.