Good News

Narooma's oysters really do rock

VS
By Vic Silk
Updated March 15 2024 - 3:58pm, first published 3:57pm
Competition is hotting up at this year's Sydney Fish Markets Seafood Excellence Awards. Picture supplied
Narooma Rocks and the Narooma Oyster Festival have been named a finalist in the Sydney Fish Market Seafood Excellence Awards 2024 for unwavering commitment to showcasing NSW's native food, the rock oyster.

