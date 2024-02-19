In-form Bon Frankie primed for Moruya Country Championships tilt

It could be a case of perfect timing for Bon Frankie ahead of the Country Championships heat at Moruya on Sunday, March 3.
Braidwood trainer Aaron Clarke was hoping the five-year-old gelding would race at last's years championships, only to fall short of the required rating.
However, after winning the 1400m Highway Handicap at Rosehill on January 20, Clarke said Bon Frankie is better placed than 12 months ago.
"He's probably in as good a form as he's been," Clarke said. "You could have said that he probably should have won first up (at Moruya on January 8) and then he won at Sydney the next start in the Highway.
"Then the other day he got back in that Federal race (at Canberra on February 9) and he probably made up as much ground as any horse did on the day from the back.
"Most of the leaders were winners and that was back to 1300 (metres) so hopefully out to the 1400 again he should be running home nice."
Moruya Racecourse will host the Championships' South East qualifier heat for a second time on March 3, with another big crowd expected. Thousands rolled through the turn styles for last year's event.
Clarke said it promises to be a big day on the regional racing calendar.
"It should be good, they'll be plenty of people there and plenty of horses in that heat and they'll be plenty that could win it," he said.
"It's going to be hard for him - he's worth his chance, he'll be a chance in the race.
"Once we see what happens with barriers (we'll know more) and if he can draw nice and just get an easy run along, one of the better ones outside and put a bit of speed into it, that'll all help."
A showpiece event on the regional racing circuit, a $150,000 prize pool will be on offer in the 14-horse race. The unique series, which is designed to promote racing in country NSW has strict eligibility criteria.
Horses must be under the care of a country trainer in that region (there are seven regions) and have accrued enough points to qualify.
The first and second horse past the post in each regional race will qualify for the Country Championships final at Royal Randwick on Saturday, April 6. That race comes with $1million in prize money.
Clarke said Bon Frankie's win in the Highway gives the trainer plenty of confidence.
"He got held up there a bit too (at Rosehill) and once he pushed his way out he took off and left them," he said.
"He can't do anything more than he did - if he runs like that he'll be running home and should beat more than beat him."
Aside from the racing, the Moruya Jockey Club will also have Group One winning jockey Tommy Berry and retired Canberra Raiders legend Jarrod Croker attending as event ambassadors.
Food vans, pony rides, a jumping castle and DJs will be some of the extra activities on offer while trackside, a fashions in the field program will include prizes for best dressed child, female, male and couple.
