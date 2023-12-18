$150,000 Newhaven Championship returns to Moruya Racecourse in 2024

The Moruya Jockey Club is looking forward to another summer of memorable race days, after being announced as the location for the next Newhaven Park Country Championships South East qualifying race.
In March 2023, Moruya Racecourse hosted thousands of punters, trainers and owners when they hosted the qualifying race for the first time.
Each year, nine Newhaven Park Country Championships qualifying races are run at courses in regional NSW. Qualifying race winners are treated to a prize pool of $150,000 and those placing first and second qualify for the final race at Royal Randwick Racecourse.
In 2023, the final race's prize pool was $500,000 and will double for the 2024 championships. The overall prize pool for the 2024 championships is a record-making $2.35 million.
The championship was an initiative launched by Racing NSW in 2015 to promote racing in country areas.
In March 2023, Queanbeyan trainer Nick Olive took out the qualifier at Moruya Racecourse with Kimberley Secrets. The three-year-old filly led the pack throughout the 1400m race, with Braidwood trainer Luke Clarke's five-year-old gelding, Testator Silens, placing second.
Moruya Jockey Club executive officer Ken Brown said the club felt privileged to host the event for a second time.
"[We] look forward to having a great crowd on hand to witness what will be a scintillating race featuring the best horses of our area," he said.
Other qualifying races will take place in Lismore, Albury, Tuncurry-Forster and Mudgee before Moruya takes its turn on Sunday, March 3. The qualifiers will wrap up in Goulburn on March 24 before the final on April 6.
"This event will further complement our huge summer program," Mr Brown said.
To see all upcoming events at the Moruya Jockey Club, visit moruyajockeyclub.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.