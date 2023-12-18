Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
$150,000 Newhaven Championship returns to Moruya Racecourse in 2024

Updated December 20 2023 - 8:38am, first published December 19 2023 - 10:15am
For the second year in a row, the Moruya Racecourse will host the Newhaven Park Country Championships South East qualifying race. Pictured is last year's qualifying horses, Kimberley Secrets and Testator Silens. Picture by James Tugwell
The Moruya Jockey Club is looking forward to another summer of memorable race days, after being announced as the location for the next Newhaven Park Country Championships South East qualifying race.

