Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Why Narooma Oyster Festival's shucking competition is the world's fairest

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated February 8 2024 - 11:15am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There is a reason why there is always such a close contest in the finals of Narooma Oyster Festival's shucking championships. Picture by AOC
There is a reason why there is always such a close contest in the finals of Narooma Oyster Festival's shucking championships. Picture by AOC

Narooma Oyster Festival's shucking competition is always thrilling because it is such a tight finish.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.