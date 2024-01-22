Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Health

Master plan released for new Batemans Bay community health facility

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 24 2024 - 9:58am, first published January 23 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The master plan of the new Batemans Bay Community Health Service. Picture supplied
The master plan of the new Batemans Bay Community Health Service. Picture supplied

A master plan detailing the site of the new Batemans Bay Community Health Service has been released as the NSW Government looks to begin construction in late 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.