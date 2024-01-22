Master plan released for new Batemans Bay community health facility

A master plan detailing the site of the new Batemans Bay Community Health Service has been released as the NSW Government looks to begin construction in late 2024.
The first look at the new building comes after NSW Health announced the $20 million hospital site redevelopment in November 2023.
The new facility will be built on available land towards the top of the hill on Pacific Street at the existing Batemans Bay Hospital site.
Bega MP Dr Michael Holland said the planning of the new service came after input from Batemans Bay Health Service staff, clinicians and the Southern NSW Local Health District.
He encouraged the community to view the latest plans and provide their feedback via an online survey.
Community information sessions are also being held on:
Minister for Regional Health Ryan Park said the community health service will be located close to the recently opened Medicare Urgent Care Clinic.
The facility will house a range of services including allied health, child, youth and family services, women's and sexual health services, primary health care, aboriginal health and community mental health.
The release of the master plan comes after community action group "DON'T close Batemans Bay Emergency Department" held a public forum in November rallying to keep the hospital's emergency department open.
Hospital services will shift from Batemans Bay to the Eurobodalla Regional Hospital, slated to open in 2025.
"Batemans Bay Community Health is being planned and designed to integrate and support the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital, to provide the community with greater access to care, closer to home," Mr Park said.
"The Batemans Bay Community Health master plan is an exciting step forward in our commitment to strengthen health services across the NSW south coast, which will provide the community with access to tailored healthcare in the right setting.
"Everyone should be able to access quality healthcare, no matter where they live,"
