Search continues for missing swimmer on South Coast

A search is underway for a missing swimmer on the state's South Coast.
About 3:30pm on December 26 emergency services were called to Congo Beach - about 10km south of Moruya - following reports a man was missing in the surf.
Officers from South Coast Police District were informed the 19-year-old man had rescued a family member who was experiencing difficulties in the surf, when he became caught in a rip and was swept out to sea.
A search was immediately commenced but the man could not be located.
The search resumed at 7am on December 27, involving local police, PolAir, Marine Area Command as well as Surf Lifesavers, Marine Rescue NSW, and the Westpac Rescue helicopter.
As inquiries continue, police are urging anyone with information to contact Batemans Bay Police on (02) 4472 0099 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.