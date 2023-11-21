Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

St Cecilia scholarship winners awarded at final concert

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated November 21 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 1:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sakura Tinker won $1000 from the 2023 St Cecilia Youth Music Scholarships in the Senior Classical class for piano. Picture supplied.
Sakura Tinker won $1000 from the 2023 St Cecilia Youth Music Scholarships in the Senior Classical class for piano. Picture supplied.

The major winners of the 2023 St Cecilia Youth Music Scholarships are Sakura Tinker and Raphi Herford.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.