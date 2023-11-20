The Eurobodalla Shire Council has announced Level 1 water restrictions will be in place from Saturday, December 2.
The council's director of infrastructure Graham Attenborough said current dry conditions and the lack of significant rainfall were predicted to continue into summer.
"Although our water storage at Deep Creek Dam remains full, water in the Deua and Tuross Rivers is falling," Mr Attenborough said.
"Unless we get consistent and significant rain before Christmas we will be unable to pump enough from the rivers to match demand."
The level of the Deep Creek Dam has dropped by 1 per cent over the last fortnight.
A council spokesperson told Australian Community Media in early November that discussions about water restrictions had begun and were caused by a myriad of factors, not just water storage levels.
From February to November, the shire is supplied by the council's northern system which draws water from the Deua River to be stored at Deep Creek Dam.
Over summer, demand for water can exceed 20 megalitres per day, which is more than the northern plant can supply. An extra four megalitres per day is added from the shire's southern system which draws from the Tuross River.
In 2024, the council hopes to open the $130 million Southern Water Supply Storage facility which will establish a 3,000 megalitre dam near Bodalla.
"We're on track for a late 2024 completion but significant rain to fill it will be required before it becomes fully operational and integrated," Mr Attenborough said.
Unless significant rain is seen before mid-December, it is likely the council will announce Level 2 water restrictions.
"Level 1 water restrictions simply formalise the basic water-saving measures we should all be practicing," he said.
"In the meantime, we will continue to use water restrictions as needed to maintain supply capacity and ensure adequate storage."
Water restrictions apply to all Eurobodalla water users, including ratepayers, residents, visitors, businesses and organisations.
More information on water restrictions for residents, visitors and businesses can be found at esc.nsw.gov.au/residents/water.
