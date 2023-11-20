Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
UPDATE: Hatchback driver dies at scene of crash in North Batemans Bay

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated November 20 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 12:30pm
The sole occupant and driver of a hatchback involved in a crash in North Batemans Bay on Friday, November 17 has died.
The sole occupant and driver of a hatchback involved in a crash in North Batemans Bay on Friday, November 17 has died.

