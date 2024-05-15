Sculpture For Clyde 2024 largest to date, record prizemoney

The Batemans Bay foreshore is gearing up ahead of the annual Sculpture For Clyde.
The event showcasing sculptures from students right through to internationally recognised artists attracts more than 20,000 people to the region.
The 10-day event opening May 25 will include the indoor sculpture and student sculpture pavilion, along with the outdoor sculptures along the foreshore.
This year's event will be Sculpture for Clyde's largest, with more than 110 sculptures for exhibition and sale.
There is also $115,000 in prizemoney on offer, now including Australia's equal-largest annual acquisitive award of $100,000.
The chosen acquisitive sculpture will join past winners on the permanent Batemans Bay Sculpture Walk along the foreshore between Batemans Bay Bridge and Corrigan's Cove.
Sculpture For Clyde is free to attend from May 25 to June 1, 9am until 5pm daily, and 9am until 2pm on Sunday, June 2.
Visit the website www.sculptureforclyde.com.au for more details and the featured artists catalogue.
