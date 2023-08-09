Eurobodalla for Yes volunteers and locals have met at the Batemans Bay foreshore for a group photo and mark their first public get together.
More than 100 people came together and showed their support for a YES vote in the local region for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
Yes23 continues to have a significant presence within the region with more events to come in the upcoming months.
Eurobodalla volunteers have a stand at every market in the Bay, including Narooma and Moruya.
The volunteers are keenly engaging with the local community and distributing information about the upcoming referendum.
Eurobodalla for Yes will be hosting information sessions across the area and encourage those interested to get in contact.
Paul Spooner for Eurobodalla for Yes said the campaign brought Australians together.
"We are building a positive movement that includes people from all walks of life and we encourage everyone to get behind this referendum that will give Indigenous people a real say on issues that affect them," he said.
"We have an enthusiastic and motivated group of volunteers supporting a Yes vote here in the Eurobodalla and we encourage those interested to join us, or a Yes 23 volunteering group wherever you are across Australia."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.