Legacy Narooma is holding its centenary charity golf day at Narooma Golf Club on Friday, August 18, with great prizes on offer.
The 18-hole four-person Medley Ambrose is open to golfers and non-handicapped players.
It is a fundraiser for the Narooma Legacy group which covers the area from Bermagui to Moruya.
Legacy looks after the families of deceased and incapacitated veterans.
Dierdre Landells OAM has been a member of Narooma's Legacy group for 16 years and is the immediate past president of the Wollongong and South Coast Legacy Club.
She said there are quite a lot of families needing support at the moment because of recent conflicts.
It is the 13th annual charity golf day that Legacy Narooma has held.
"Anybody is welcome for a round of golf on the number one public course in NSW," Ms Llandells said.
There is a $1000 hole in one prize, $100 prizes for the straightest drives and a raffle for a $500 voucher for repairs or tyres.
People are encouraged to bring gold coins to join the novelty events on the day.
There is a shotgun 8.30am start to commence play at 9am.
Cost is $30 for members of club and $40 for non-members.
Book with the Pro Shop on 4476 0507.
Legacy has been celebrating its centenary this year with its Legacy Centenary Torch Relay.
The relay started in France in April and commenced its journey across Australia at Albany, Western Australia, on May 3.
"It is due in Queanbeyan on Wednesday, August 9, and is slowly making its way to other clubs as it makes its way to Melbourne in October," Ms Landells said.
Expect to see Legatees out and about at the end of August for Legacy Badge Week.
Volunteers will be selling Legacy Badges and other merchandise to raise funds for their valuable work.
The six Legatees who live in Narooma have another project underway for which they must raise funds.
"We intend having a mural on the amenities block near the Arch of Remembrance to celebrate the 100th year.
"We are trying to raise funds to pay for an artist, Samantha Wortelhock, to paint a mural depicting a Remembrance poppy field," Ms Landells said.
It is a public building and the mural has the full support of Eurobodalla Shire Council and Narooma RSL.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
