Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Legacy Narooma's fundraiser will be held at Narooma Golf Club

MW
By Marion Williams
August 9 2023 - 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
King Charles welcomed Legacy's torch bearers and beneficiaries at Buckingham Palace at the official start of the London leg of the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay on April 28. Picture courtesy of Legacy Australia
King Charles welcomed Legacy's torch bearers and beneficiaries at Buckingham Palace at the official start of the London leg of the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay on April 28. Picture courtesy of Legacy Australia

Legacy Narooma is holding its centenary charity golf day at Narooma Golf Club on Friday, August 18, with great prizes on offer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.