Time's Up climate rally calls for stronger climate action

Updated July 31 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 10:46am
Time's Up climate rally marched to Fiona Phillips' office. Photo: Brett Stevenson.
More than 150 people have marched and danced to Fiona Phillips' office in Batemans Bay to to show their support for stronger climate action.

