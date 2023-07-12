At 15 years old, Mark Vincent lit up television screens across the country when he performed his rendition of Nessun Dorma on Australia's Got Talent.
His mature, operatic voice and consistently flawless performances led him to be crowned the winner of the 2009 competition.
His love affair with music began when Mr Vincent was just 9 years old. The renowned vocalist said he spent countless hours analysing performances by Mario Lanza.
"Lanza didn't just sing lyrics," he said, "he brought them to life".
"You felt every bit of his pain or you romanced in every bit of his splendour."
Since breaking into the classical music scene, Vincent has recorded and released nine albums - eight of which have reached the top of the ARIA Classical Crossover charts.
He soon dived into musical theatre and made his debut in the 2014 Australian production of Dirty Dancing.
Two years later, Dame Julie Andrews DBE hand-picked Vincent for the national production of My Fair Lady which was performed at the Sydney Opera House.
Now considered one of the country's most successful tenors, Vincent is bringing his latest show to the Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay.
The Impossible Dream will showcase Vincent's repertoire of classical, musical theatre arias from iconic musicals like Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Evita and Jersey Boys.
Soprano Julie Lea Goodwin will join Vincent on stage for the July 23 showcase.
Vincent said he was looking forward to performing for south coast audiences.
"There's nothing like singing in one of my favourite venues and favourite audiences who always support me when I come to town," he said.
The Impossible Dream promises to be a visual, musical masterpiece that can be enjoyed by all generations.
See Mark Vincent perform with Julie Lea Goodwin at the Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay on July 23. Call 4415 1800 to book.
