Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Alison Pouliot held two workshops for the Fungi Feastival

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated July 12 2023 - 8:41am, first published 8:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As part of her Fungi Feastival workshop in Cobargo on July 1, Dr Alison Pouliot took people outside to get an appreciation of the subtleties of fungi. Picture by Marion Williams.
As part of her Fungi Feastival workshop in Cobargo on July 1, Dr Alison Pouliot took people outside to get an appreciation of the subtleties of fungi. Picture by Marion Williams.

Fungus authority Dr Alison Pouliot covered a lot of ground in her workshop in Cobargo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.