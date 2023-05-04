Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Spearfisherman could be fined up to $22,000 for killing Blue Groper at Hungry Point

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 4 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Blue Groper speared at Hungry Point. Picture supplied
The Blue Groper speared at Hungry Point. Picture supplied

A fisherman has learnt the hard way that some of the biggest and most beautiful fish in the ocean are protected by law.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.