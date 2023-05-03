Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Narooma Oyster Festival is exploring ways to reduce end-waste

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated May 4 2023 - 10:02am, first published 8:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex King, sustainability education officer at Eurobodalla Shire Council, is introducing several initiatives to the Narooma Oyster Festival 2023 to divert material from landfill. Picture supplied.
Alex King, sustainability education officer at Eurobodalla Shire Council, is introducing several initiatives to the Narooma Oyster Festival 2023 to divert material from landfill. Picture supplied.

Narooma Oyster Festival is joining the growing movement of events looking at end-waste reduction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.