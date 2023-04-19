The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a strong wind warning for the Illawarra and Batemans coastal waters which is not expected to ease until the evening on Thursday, April 20.
Winds are forecasted to reach up to 30 knots just south of Port Kembla on the evening of Wednesday, April 19.
A 30-knot southerly will affect offshore water conditions north of Moruya Heads early on April 20, while seas are expected to reach 2.5 metres along the Batemans coast.
Marine Rescue NSW commissioner Alex Barrell is urging boaters on the Batemans and Illawarra coasts from Montague Island to Port Hacking to check conditions before heading out.
"Quite often, when you leave the boat ramp the conditions are much more benign than they are later in the day," he said.
"It's very important when you're out, particularly on the open waters that you're constantly checking the weather conditions, checking the weather app and checking in with your Marine Rescue base to make sure you're across the changing conditions."
The Illawarra coast can expect similar swells and wind, easing in the early evening on April 20.
"With this strong wind warning that's forecast, winds up to around 30 knots, it's advisable that all boaters really take care."
Boaters can stay updated with marine weather forecasts at bom.gov.au.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
