Man sentenced for drink-driving quad bike on footpath

A Batehaven man has been sentenced for drink-driving a quad bike on Batehaven footpath.
Tony Edley Barnes, 38, pleaded guilty to drive with middle range PCA - first offence, use unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road and use uninsured motor vehicle on road when he appeared in Batemans Bay Local Court on March 20.
According to documents tendered to the court, police found Barnes driving an unregistered 50cc ATV quad bike without a helmet, shirt or footwear along the footpath at Batehaven on February 11.
The documents said the police instructed Barnes to push the quad bike home. However, when they went to drive away the officers saw Barnes mount the quad bike again and begin driving along George Bass Drive.
The papers said Barnes was blocking traffic and swerved across double centre dividing lines.
When officers pulled Barnes over again, he told them he was "just taking it for a ride around the block," and thought they had previously told him to "ride it straight home".
Officers thought Barnes was "moderately affected" from alcohol, the papers said. He returned a blood alcohol reading of .117 per cent.
Barnes' lawyer Lisa Stone told the court Barnes had previously been convicted for driving a motorised esky on the road.
Magistrate Doug Dick said the facts "do not paint a good picture".
Barnes was fined a total of $2200 and disqualified from driving for three months.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
